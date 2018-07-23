Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $197.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.