JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

JAKKS Pacific traded down $0.05, reaching $2.40, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,273. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.65 million. equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

