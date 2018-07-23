Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jacobs Engineering Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.6200769590374 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $66.09 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEC. MKM Partners raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $86.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.