Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 320,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $135.91 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

