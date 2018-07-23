J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Insider Sells $999,419.75 in Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $999,419.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,660,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J B Hunt Transport Services traded up $0.68, hitting $121.94, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

