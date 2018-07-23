J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee Sells 1,735 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $210,785.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,779.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $121.26 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.