Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.85. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.08 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.