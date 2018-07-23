Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) opened at $30.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $63.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

