ITT (ITT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $53.94 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. ITT has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. AXA bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ITT by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 373,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.