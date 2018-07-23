iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded down $0.46, reaching $111.66, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 12,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,198. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

