iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $0.29, reaching $168.77, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,215,619. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $170.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

