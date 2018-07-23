iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Holdings Raised by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 6.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,699,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,091,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,030,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,122,000 after purchasing an additional 377,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,517,000 after purchasing an additional 634,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,328,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,827,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,082 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $1.0257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

