iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 630,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.07 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

