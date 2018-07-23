iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 23.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $258,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,033,000 after purchasing an additional 697,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 395,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,043,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $1.3536 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

