iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (GVI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 79.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after buying an additional 395,120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 292.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $13,323,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $8,756,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $2,093,000.

BMV:GVI opened at $107.70 on Monday. iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.2027 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

