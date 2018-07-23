iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

Media coverage about iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.6866220245144 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF opened at $120.76 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.09 and a 12 month high of $129.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

