Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals opened at $20.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $1,210,062. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

