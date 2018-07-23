Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics opened at $14.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 5.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

