Investors Sell Shares of Medtronic (MDT) on Strength (MDT)

Investors sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on strength during trading on Monday. $31.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.49 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Medtronic had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Medtronic traded up $0.61 for the day and closed at $88.63

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

