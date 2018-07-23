Investors Sell Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $679.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $837.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $157.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.97 for the day and closed at $210.91Specifically, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $10,283,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,609,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,033,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,961,441. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,727,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.