Investors Buy Shares of Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $38.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.25 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cheniere Energy had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Cheniere Energy traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $62.20

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $234,060.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at $684,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.