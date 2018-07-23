Investors Buy Electronic Arts (EA) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $89.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Electronic Arts had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Electronic Arts traded down ($0.92) for the day and closed at $146.56Specifically, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $178,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,775. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

