Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Celgene (CELG)

7/18/2018 – Celgene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Celgene has been sailing in troubled waters since last October, after the company announced the failure of a phase III trial, REVOLVE, (CD-002) on pipeline candidate GED-0301 in Crohn’s disease, and the discontinuation of the extension trial, SUSTAIN (CD-004), following a recommendation from the Data Monitoring Committee, which assessed overall benefit/risk during a recent interim futility analysis. In December 2017, a late-stage study on its lead cancer drug Revlimid in combination with Roche Holdings’ (RHHBY) Rituxan failed. Moreover, Celgene received Refusal to File letter earlier in 2018 from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for multiple sclerosis candidate, ozanimod. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months. In a bid to revive its pipeline, Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics and added JCAR017 to its lymphoma pipeline. Luspatercept looks promising as well. Estimates are static ahead of Q2 results.”

7/13/2018 – Celgene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Celgene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – Celgene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We will be hosting a conference call with neurologist to discuss and TD-9855. Theravance is evaluating 1/2 trial in patients with . Results are expected to be available this month.””

7/10/2018 – Celgene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note that the language of highly statistically significant” results for the primary endpoint was used again. BOTTOM LINE: This trial was largely expected to work (Ph 2 data was encouraging, and MEDALIST worked) … probably ~$1 of additional DCF value creation… relatively small indication. Good incremental win for CELG.””

6/18/2018 – Celgene was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2018 – Celgene was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2018 – Celgene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They wrote, “We expect median Progression Free Survival (PFS) > 10 months for the initial bb2121 dose escalation cohort previously reported at ASH 2017, based on 71% progression free at 9 months. Importantly, we believe PFS data could easily exceed our estimate and the 8.8 months PFS seen for pomalidomide + daratumumab + dexamethasone in Phase 1b. Duration of follow-up key for new n=21 patient cohort Investors should carefully consider the median follow-up time for the new n=21 patient bb2121 cohort with no BCMA expression cutoff, since Complete Responses improve over time. We will consider the initial bb2121 data presented at AACR in 2016, where a 78% ORR and 22% CR rate was seen. Importantly, we expect a very rapid Overall Response Rate, as seen for initial bb2121 data.””

5/29/2018 – Celgene had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $106.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2018 – Celgene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2018 – Celgene was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CELG stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 700,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,791. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

