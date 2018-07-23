Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2018 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the PAH market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company has many phase III programs in the fields of cardiopulmonary diseases and oncology. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for its other marketed products like Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. Several data read-outs and regulatory updates are expected in 2018. The latest deal to merge with SteadyMed will add SteadyMed’s drug device pipeline product Trevyent to its portfolio, which could have posed competition to RemoSynch. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing, which is a concern. We believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with potential generic competition for two of its biggest products – Remodulin and Adcirca – by mid-2018. United Therapeutics’ shares have also underperformed the industry this year so far.”

7/11/2018 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the PAH market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company has many phase III programs in the fields of cardiopulmonary diseases and oncology. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for its other marketed products like Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. Several data read-outs and regulatory updates are expected in 2018. The latest deal to merge with SteadyMed will add SteadyMed’s drug device pipeline product Trevyent to its portfolio, which could have posed competition to RemoSynch. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing, which is a concern. We believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with potential generic competition for two of its biggest products – Remodulin and Adcirca – by mid-2018. Nonetheless, United Therapeutics’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past month.”

6/13/2018 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

United Therapeutics traded up $1.06, reaching $126.09, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,589. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get United Therapeutics Co alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.96 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 27.74%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.