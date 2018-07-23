Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $14.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.87 million. Investar posted sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $60.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $60.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $65.27 million to $66.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $32,168. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar opened at $27.20 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.36. Investar has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

