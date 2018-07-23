Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,243.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 867,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded down $0.24, hitting $47.99, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,773,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,758. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $49.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

