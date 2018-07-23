Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF traded down $0.11, hitting $23.94, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

