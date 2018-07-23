Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,011. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

