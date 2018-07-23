Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $830,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 552,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,186,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,316,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded down $0.01, reaching $64.26, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 3,972,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.1515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

