Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.56. 539,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,724. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $170.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

