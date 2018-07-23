Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,003 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 74,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

KLIC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,786. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,644.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,334.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

