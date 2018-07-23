Intevac (IVAC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intevac earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.1522616161147 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Intevac traded down $0.08, hitting $4.87, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 130,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,456. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Noble Financial lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Intevac news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.