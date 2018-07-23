Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,228,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,021,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. 473,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,837. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

