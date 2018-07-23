Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

“Interpace announced that they will be expanding the applications for PancraGEN beyond pancreatic cysts to include both biliary strictures and solid pancreatic lesions. The company bases this expansion on both new Network (NCCN) guidelines as well as the results of several independent research publications, both of which are discussed below.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 103.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. research analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

