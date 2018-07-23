International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Director Larry D. Woodard Sells 685 Shares

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $30,277.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISCA opened at $44.00 on Monday. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. International Speedway Corp Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 25.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut International Speedway Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway Corp Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

