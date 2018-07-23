International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given a GBX 780 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 780 ($10.32) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.13) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 565 ($7.48) to GBX 570 ($7.54) in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 721 ($9.54) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 713.19 ($9.44).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp opened at GBX 677.40 ($8.97) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 516 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.60 ($9.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

