Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intercept Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7113774350781 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.61) EPS. equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

