Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) PT Raised to $41.00 at Cowen

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IDTI. BidaskClub lowered Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Integrated Device Technology opened at $34.69 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Integrated Device Technology has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 43,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,345,929.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,837,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,759 shares of company stock worth $5,749,356. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

