Instructure (INST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Instructure (NYSE:INST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Instructure to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Instructure has set its Q2 guidance at (0.27-0.25) EPS and its FY18 guidance at (0.94-0.88) EPS.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 162.98% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Instructure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INST opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.04. Instructure has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

