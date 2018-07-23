Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) General Counsel Sells 38,976 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $361.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after buying an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.