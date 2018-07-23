Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) General Counsel Sells 38,976 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $361.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
