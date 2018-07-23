Insider Selling: Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Insider Sells $406,827.87 in Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $406,827.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,456.48.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $428,646.88.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $474,494.42.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $447,427.80.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $438,589.72.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $391,361.23.

Cloudera opened at $14.57 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.77. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.52 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 54.93% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

