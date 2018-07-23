Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells 55,597 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 55,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $3,567,103.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 38,114 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $2,442,345.12.

On Friday, July 6th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 1,209 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $78,040.95.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 19,442 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,242,538.22.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 45,729 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $2,934,429.93.

On Monday, June 25th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 51,230 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $3,289,478.30.

On Thursday, June 21st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $211,365.00.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559. The firm has a market cap of $456.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.97%. equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $619,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

