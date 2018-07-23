Insider Buying: Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Insider Buys £1,437.17 in Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £1,437.17 ($1,902.28).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Thursday, June 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 434 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,436.54 ($1,901.44).

On Monday, May 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 417 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,904.24).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 344.20 ($4.56) on Monday. Rotork p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROR shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.30) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.30) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.16) target price (up from GBX 311 ($4.12)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 316 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.38) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.82 ($4.09).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.