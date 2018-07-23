Insider Buying: Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Insider Buys £1,437.17 in Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £1,437.17 ($1,902.28).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 434 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,436.54 ($1,901.44).
- On Monday, May 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 417 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,904.24).
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 344.20 ($4.56) on Monday. Rotork p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.06).
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
