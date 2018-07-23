Insider Buying: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Insider Purchases 8,600 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,548.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 2,800 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,568.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 21,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,745.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 4,700 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total transaction of C$35,109.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total transaction of C$471,276.00.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.79. 2,148,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,111. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$515.34 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “c$6.86” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.05.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

