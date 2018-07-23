Inpixon (INPX) Trading Up 6.3%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,870,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,877,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.90% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.