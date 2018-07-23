Inpixon (INPX) Trading Up 6.3%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,870,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,877,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.
