Innoviva (INVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva opened at $14.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 27.89, a current ratio of 27.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Several analysts recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other Innoviva news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $83,635.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.