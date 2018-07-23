Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Trading Down 13.8%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares dropped 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 1,742,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 319,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

INNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%. equities research analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

