INGENICO/ADR (INGIY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

INGENICO/ADR stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. INGENICO/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

