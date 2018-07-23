Infosys Ltd (INFY) Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,034,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,874,000 after buying an additional 195,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,330,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,963,000 after buying an additional 683,917 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,065,000 after buying an additional 1,613,846 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 9,604,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 4,096,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Infosys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,808,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,237,000 after buying an additional 73,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys opened at $20.01 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Infosys in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.30 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.