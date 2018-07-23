Infinity Economics Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Infinity Economics has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Infinity Economics has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27.86 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Economics coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Sistemkoin, InfinityCoin Exchange and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,722.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.42 or 0.10270900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00038615 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00613502 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.02155710 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00107026 BTC.

Infinity Economics Coin Profile

Infinity Economics is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org . The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Coinbe, BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

